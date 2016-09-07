Friendship and death in Syrian film The War Show

"The War Show" is a highly personal documentary on the Syrian conflict.



Most of the footage was shot by Syrian radio DJ Obaidah Zytoon and her friends, and spans carefree days at the beach to sniper attacks and disappearances, ending with the deaths of several of the group.



When Zytoon fled Syria, she took with her five hard drives of footage shot between 2011 and 2013 and asked Danish director Andreas Dalsgaard to help her sort them, saying she was too traumatized to do it alone.



The documentary explores not only the dangers of filming in Syria but also the evolution of the conflict from genuine skirmishes to groups staging battles for their own ends.



The film's final chapter returns to the images of Syria familiar to the world – the devastation of cities, the mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of people and boats carrying refugees toward the shores of Europe.



Zytoon fears the crisis is far from ending and both she and Dalsgaard hope the documentary will shame European countries into doing more for those forced to flee.

