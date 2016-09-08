Cannibals terrorize Venice in horror film Bad Batch

Ana Lily Amirpour's "Bad Batch" is a cannibal love story starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves.



In the new film British actor Suki Waterhouse (of "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies"), stars as Arlen, a misfit who is cast out into the desert. There she is captured by a community of cannibals and eaten bit by bit, kept alive to ensure her flesh stays fresh as one by one her limbs get the chop.



U.S. stars Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey have smaller but key roles as a commune leader and hermit in the story, which critics read as a cautionary tale for today's American society.



Amirpour told the world's oldest film festival that the "action-adventure fairytale" is "a love letter" to America.

