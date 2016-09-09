‘Voyage of Time’ premieres in Venice

U.S. director Terrence Malick's spectacular "Voyage of Time," which premiered at the Venice film festival this week, is an ambitious feature seeking to tell the story of the universe.



Malick, whose last well-received feature was "The Tree of Life" (2011), spent over a decade working on the film, which was made with a team of special effects artists led by Dan Glass, who worked on "Batman Begins" and "The Matrix Reloaded".



In a philosophical rather than explanatory role, Cate Blanchett narrates the film. A 45-minute-long IMAX version of the movie will also be released, narrated by Brad Pitt.

...