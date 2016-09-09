On view at Toronto Film Festival: The future of movies

Prophecy abounds at the Toronto International Film Festival.



This year's event, teaming with diversity on screen and behind the camera, stuffed to the gills with more than 300 films (138 of them premieres), virtual reality and even a smattering of television, might just offer a broader vision of what's to come in movies.



The festival kicked off Thursday with the premiere of Antoine Fuqua's "Magnificent Seven" remake, starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt.



''It's good for everyone because movies are a shared experience.



The movies at TIFF offer a compendium of the fall movie season, squeezed into a 10 day blitz.



No films come into TIFF with more heat than Damien Chazelle's Los Angeles musical "La La Land," starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight," a striking coming-of-age tale of a gay black man.



David Oyelowo ("Selma") will bring two films to Toronto that reflect the festival in both the diversity of its casts and that they were each directed by women.



For Oyelowo, a Brit of Nigerian descent, the two films are a kind of antidote to stories previously told about Africa.

