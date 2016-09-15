Eastwood’s Sully refuses to soar

Chesley Sullenberger's 2009 landing of Flight 1549 on the Hudson, Eastwood has drained away all the superficial, rah-rah heroism of Sullenberger's great feat.



Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) is not celebrated here with a parade of a movie.



Eastwood lingers in its aftermath, as Sully remains holed in dread Manhattan.



White-haired and subdued, Hanks finds Sullenberger's essence not in the miraculous but in the mundane: a man just doing his job, not unlike his "Captain Phillips".



Filmed on IMAX, his big, clear images nevertheless remain somber – as does the quiet score Eastwood penned – in the big, awaited moment.



Instead, "Sully" remains, stubbornly, a refraction of Sullenberger's interior, as filtered through Eastwood's elegiac lens.



You can imagine Eastwood too, up there on the stand responding to what computers say he should have done differently.

...