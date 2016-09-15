Cast Away in the smartphone era

When two figures share writer-director credits in a film it can provoke questions about division of labor. If the movie in question is formally and tonally seamless, like many of Joel and Ethan Coen's works, the questions seem academic.



They become more pertinent while watching "Swiss Army Man," by writer-director team Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, a film that seems a bit indecisive about what kind of movie it is.



It also suggests that Hank – Kwan and Scheinert, anyway – have watched a desert island movie or two.



As Hank narrates the story, it's never exactly clear how (or whether) he's become a castaway.



The film runs the gamut from genuinely comic to puerile to simply odd.



"Swiss Army Man" premiered earlier this year at Sundance, America's much-loved indie-film institution, where it generated ample buzz.



Early on, the film seems to reflect upon contemporary commercial cinema's obsession with zombies and corpses as humanity's evil other.



Welcome as piss-takes of movies like "Cast Away" are, its goofiness lacks the hilarity of subversive comedy.

