Director and star defend controversial sex reassignment film at TIFF



The director and star of a controversial film about a hitman who is put through gender reassignment surgery by a relative of one of his victims defended the project. "(re)Assignment," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival Wednesday, stars Michelle Rodriguez as an assassin named Frank Kitchen.



After killing the brother of a brilliant but deranged surgeon, Kitchen is captured and awakes to find himself unwillingly transformed into a woman.



The premise drew criticism from some in the transgender community, who said the medical procedure should not be used as a sensationalistic plot device.



Rodriguez, a "Fast and Furious" veteran, also took issue with criticism.

...