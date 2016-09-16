Drawing and sustaining Arab culture

Lebanese cultural activists Bahia Shehab and Kamal Mouzawak are among the recipients of the 2016 Prince Claus Award.



Mouzawak's culinary project has not only reconfigured the food industry.



"Soon there will be a Tawlet in Paris, celebrating local cuisine as well as the diverse demography that make up France today".



For the culinary activist, these international projects demonstrate that his ideas are relevant and can be applied outside the country.



A year later, during the popular street protests that marked the start of the Egyptian revolution, Shehab amplified her project, as her "no's," spray-painted on Cairo streets, became "ammunition" against the regime.



Her Prince Claus nomination was not exclusively based upon her art projects. A professor at the American University in Cairo, Shehab developed a graphic design program in 2011 "based on Arab visual culture".



Shehab and Mouzawak are among the award's five secondary winners – which also include Vietnamese architect Vo Trong Nghia, Colombian digital portal La Silla Vacia and Pakistani interdisciplinary cultural center PeaceNiche.

...