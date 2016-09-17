'Emotional' Beatles film has U.K. premiere

The two surviving Beatles took to the blue carpet Thursday for the London screening of a new documentary. Paul McCartney, the band's bassist, described the film's archive footage as "very emotional".



McCartney, 74, was also joined at the screening by fellow Beatle, 76-year-old Ringo Starr, the band's erstwhile percussionist.



In one interview, Lennon stated that the hysteria at their performances turned Beatles concerts into "a freak show".



McCartney said he was the last of the band to decide to fully give up all live performances.



Ahead of the screening, McCartney said he took pleasure from watching the Beatles perform.

