From celestial fruit to naked ladies

Appropriately, the gallery has dedicated part of its stand at this year's Beirut Art Fair to a sample of Moultaka's visual art.



Some 45 galleries (18 of them Lebanese) are representing artists on the floor, somewhat fewer than expected.



The centerpiece of any art fair is the gallery stalls, of which there are 24 – among them Galerie Janine Rubeiz.



Students of Lebanese modernism may be pleased to know that the fair's artistic director Pascal Odille has curated an exhibition of work by 13 female modernists.



Tagged an "exhibition," the layout of "Revealing" is quite art fair-like, with each gallery given one side of a temporary wall on which to hang the work of a single artist.



BAF has diversions other than art.



As usual, BAF is also hosting an exhibition of work by the ten competitors in the Byblos Bank Award for Photography contest, this year in its fifth edition.



The ten works in the BBAP show run the gamut of photographic practice – portrait and landscape images, documentary-style shots and staged vistas, color and black-and-white.

...