Rough and ready talent showcased on London fashion fringe

In an industrial space accessed through a Soho record shop, three young designers style their models in a cramped cubicle before sending them out to a cheering crowd sipping bottled beers.



Away from the polish of London Fashion Week's main schedule, up-and-coming designers star in a host of rough and ready shows -- and for many, they are what the week is all about.



The initiative of The Wolves PR agency shows two designers at one time, one named on the official schedule, the other not.



Diverting the fashion pack from an already grueling official schedule is not easy, and many "off" venues are close to the main BFC hub in Soho.



Not all the designers showing off schedule will migrate to the big league -- but any showcase during fashion week helps.

...