New ’60s exhibition opens in London

If, as The Beatles sang, you say you want a revolution, a major exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London may have one for you.



The exhibition includes more than 350 objects, encompassing photography, posters, music, film, fashion, artifacts, design and performance.



Clothes worn by Twiggy, the sixties model and style icon, can be seen.



There are shards of a guitar played, and subsequently destroyed, by rocker Jimi Hendrix.



The exhibition focuses on particular places and events, like Carnaby Street in London, the Woodstock Festival of 1969 and alternative communities on the U.S. West Coast.

