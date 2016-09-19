Writing while the Celtic Tiger devoured Ireland

When Irish novelist Dermot Bolger began writing his highly praised novel "Tanglewood," the booming Celtic Tiger economy was still roaring its loudest. The once poverty-stricken island whose biggest export had been its people was growing at such a rate that by 2005 the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said it was wealthier than Switzerland.



Down it came in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, with Ireland becoming the first eurozone country to face financial collapse.



Bolger claimed many of the big developers whose staggering debt brought Ireland to its knees are back profiting from a new property boom, with cranes once again dominating the Dublin skyline. Seven years after the near collapse of its economy, Ireland is booming again, with its 7.8 percent growth last year outstripping even China and India.



Bolger fears few lessons of the recent past have been learned.

