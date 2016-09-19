Theater world mourns Virginia Woolf playwright Albee

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, who challenged theatrical convention in masterworks such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "A Delicate Balance," died late Friday.



With the deaths of Arthur Miller and August Wilson in 2005, Albee was America's greatest living playwright.



Albee was proclaimed the playwright of his generation after his blistering "Virginia Woolf?" opened on Broadway in 1962 . The Tony-winning play, still widely considered Albee's finest, was made into an award-winning 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.



In more than 30 plays, Albee skewered such mainstays of American culture as marriage, child-rearing, religion and upper-class comforts.



Mia Farrow, who was in a staged reading of "Virginia Woolf?" called Albee "one of the great" playwrights "of our time".



Albee also directed the American premieres of many of his plays, starting with "Seascape" in 1975 .



The first act was based on Albee's much later "Homelife".



Clinton also awarded Albee a National Medal of the Arts that year.



Into his 70s, Albee continued to write provocative and unconventional plays.

...