The portrait in 13 movements

On the face of it, a portrait is just a face.



The face being framed, the figure's features, pose, apparel and setting apparently reflect the subject's character.The photographic portrait can compound expectations of authenticity.



Comprised of 13 individual pieces, "The Portrait" embraces several forms. Complementing the still photos are video and film works (with and without soundtrack) and a single series of cartoon caricatures.



Visitors who bear right as they enter the gallery will be lured to a color photo from 2006 called "Untitled" (Alphabet Book C). In this full portrait, a little boy stands barefoot, crouched as if the frame of the photo were a low-ceilinged room into which he had to squeeze himself.



Much of the work in "The Portrait" is comprised of still or moving images but Khan's writing is a major part of the show.



It is, in short, a portrait of a woman procrastinating, a depiction that would reside comfortably in a conventional short film.



The projection of the portrait is slowed down so that viewing the portrait takes longer than recording it.

