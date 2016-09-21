'One voice' for refugees in new Ai Weiwei exhibition



At his newest exhibition, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has unveiled thousands of mobile phone pictures of refugees, saying it aims to speak with "one voice" for those who have fled to Europe's shores. Entitled "#SafePassage," the exhibition in Amsterdam's Foam museum of photography features images snapped by Ai since December, during visits to refugee camps in France, Greece, Israel, Syria and Turkey.



Part of the exhibition showcases Ai's experiences while under tight surveillance by the Chinese government.

