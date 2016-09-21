Lahoud wins Fifth Byblos Bank Award for Photography

The winners of the fifth edition of the Byblos Bank Award for Photography have been announced, with the top prize going to Elsn Lahoud for his photo series "Ehtiyat" (military reserve).



A sample of Lahoud's work was among the ten contending photos on show at BIEL under the aegis of the Beirut Art Fair, Sept. 15-18 .



The 10-photo short list was vetted from the work of 104 photographers who applied online for a chance to win the BBAP.



Lahoud's piece captures one of the photographer's subjects posed before joints of recently slaughtered meat.



The exhibited works emerged from a workshop led by Franco-Algerian artist Halida Boughriet.

