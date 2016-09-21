Bridget Jones’ Baby, a return to form

Renee Zellweger is charming as ever in "Bridget Jones' Baby," a lively return to form for the unlikely trilogy about an ordinary woman and her professional and romantic woes.



Let's get over the fact that this movie essentially had to press reboot on the happy ending of the second movie, when Bridget said at the end how even at 33 she was able to find love and happiness with one Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).



Cut to 12 years later (between movies), Bridget is in her 40s and Mark Darcy has gone off and married someone else.



So, she falls in some mud, but she also gets the attention of Jack (Patrick Dempsey). He's a single, not sleazy, relationship guru who is immediately smitten with Bridget.



Though the premise of "Bridget Jones' Baby" makes it all seem like it's all about the guy again, it's never felt so much like Bridget's story.

...