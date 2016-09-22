Third edition of Talents Beirut opens at Metropolis

Film incubation platforms have been around for some time, and have become an integral part of international film festivals in this region.



Founded in association with the Berlin International Film Festival in 2003 Berlinale Talents, as the workshop series is now known, is concerned with mentoring filmmaking in all its facets.



Oppenheimer will lead a public master class on Sept. 25, as moderated by film curator Rasha Salti.



Other experts participating in this Talents Beirut 2016 include French film editor Claire Atherton, Jacques Comets, the French film editor and co-director of the editing department at La Femis film school, Lebanese cinematographer Mark Khalife and Lebanese colorist Belal Hibri.



Talents Beirut is happening at Metropolis Cinema-Sofil through Sept. 26 .

...