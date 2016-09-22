The Germans too know how to laugh

When it premiered at Cannes earlier this year, "Toni Erdmann" did so to rapturous reviews. The critical and journalistic response was leavened because the film, written and directed by German filmmaker Maren Ade, made people laugh.



Both these performances make "Toni Erdmann" very funny but it's Simonischek's presence that makes the film feel sweetly unique.



Winfried decides to follow Ines to Bucharest.



In this, Ade's movie is a fine companion piece to Jason Reitman's 2009 "Up in the Air," in which George Clooney holds the same job as Ines.



Beirut audiences will have a chance to enjoy this fine film Thursday evening (tonight) at Metropolis Cinema-Sofil, where it will open German Film Week.



The film premiered in the Panorama section of the Berlinale this year, where it won two awards.



German Film Week runs through Oct. 2 at Metropolis Cinema-Sofil.

...