German art exhibit Documenta debuts shared Athens experience

One of the world's premier art events opened in Athens Saturday, bringing a much-needed spotlight, artistic inspiration and visitor boost to crisis-hit Greece's run-down capital.



Documenta 14, the contemporary art exhibition held every five years in Kassel, Germany, puts over 160 international artists on display across the city in over 40 public institutions, squares, cinemas, university campuses and libraries, showcasing painting, performances, sculpture and sound art.



Athens officials hope for over 6,500 visitors now.



Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the 100-day Greek leg is titled 'Learning from Athens'.



Over a million refugees and migrants have come through the country since 2015, most of them fleeing civil war in Syria, and over 50,000 are stuck in camps here.

