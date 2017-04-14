Arab music’s alternative ambassadors find fans, bans

With the growing popularity of solo artists like Yasmine Hamdan, bands like Lebanon's Mashrou' Leila and Jordan's Autostrad, hip-hop artists like Iraqi-Canadian Narcy and Palestinian Muqata3a, Arab artists outside the mainstream are increasingly gaining local and international recognition.



Their work reflects experience in situ and in the diaspora, blending traditional beats and maqamat (classical modes), with rock, reggae, funk, electro-pop and hip-hop.



Multimedia artist Narcy this month landed a Juno – Canada's answer to the Grammies – for directing an equally gripping and entertaining music video for the 2016 hip-hop track "R.E.D".



Autostrad, Narcy and Mashrou' Leila headlined the April 7 closing night of Dubai's annual technology, digital and entertainment festival STEP 2017 .



Narcy's was the most high-energy gig.



Narcy performed before a projection of his award-winning music video, featuring Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) and Black Bear, a percussion ensemble from the Atikamekw community of Quebec's Manawan First Nation.



While fans went wild for the politics of "R.E.D".

