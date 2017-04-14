Fate of the Furious ups the action, dials down story

"The Fast and the Furious" hasn't become a billion-dollar global franchise because of scintillating dialogue and high-minded drama, by the way. It's all about cars, action, international settings and a photogenic cast.



If things don't add up, if characters killed off in previous films suddenly re-emerge, just go with it.



"F8" begins with Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) honeymooning in Havana. Charmed by the city's car culture, they're soon in a street race – with motorcycles swooping in to stop traffic as the drivers speed by.



Hobbs ends up in jail, practically cellmates with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), the villain from "Furious 7 ".



The cast and the cars are what carry this franchise.

