Iraq opens new Tigris bridge escape route for people fleeing Mosul

Iraqi's army has built a new pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing fighting between government forces and ISIS.



On Friday, the army dismantled makeshift bridges linking the two parts of Mosul due to heavy rain, forcing residents leaving Iraq's second-largest city to use small boats.



Almost 330,000 people have fled Mosul since Iraq started an operation to expel ISIS in October.



They were some of the around 400,000 people still in western Mosul where military forces are trying to dislodge the militants from the Old City.

