Mummies discovered in ancient tomb near Luxor



In what they hail an "important discovery," Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed several mummies, colorful wooden sarcophagi and more than 1,000 funerary statues in a 3,500-year-old tomb near the city of Luxor. The 18th-Dynasty tomb containing at least eight mummies was discovered in the Draa Abel-Nagaa necropolis near the famed Valley of the Kings, the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.



About 3,000 years ago, during the 21st Dynasty, the tomb was reopened to add more mummies, archaeological mission head Mustapha Waziri said, to protect them during a period when tomb-robbing was common.



Antiquities officials had initially said six mummies along with partial remains were discovered near the southern city, but said they had later identified two more mummies.

