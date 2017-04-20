Illusions of shape and perception

Without the minute details, the beauty of the natural world would be hard to see.



At first glance, each of these acrylic-on-canvas pieces seems to represent microscopic forms – the chlorophyll pigment of lettuce leaves, the geometric crystalline edges of a grain of salt, blue-green algae, fish scales' dark grayish hue, red and white blood cells.



While the paintings may pose striking resemblances to these substances, Schoukhair's aim was significantly more complex.



This show is the outcome of a three-year project, and the immense detail in these pieces highlights the enormity of Schoukhair's patience.



By first drawing a line and bending it into a distinct form, Schoukhair articulates a sort of optical illusion.



The dizzying encounters with rigid lines and strikingly dissimilar shades of the same color that Schoukhair wields are like parallel universes plucked straight out of Alice's rabbit hole to Wonderland.

...