Looking to cinema’s present and future

In 2012 a young Tunisian woman went to a nightclub to party with some friends.



Though "Beauty" is a Tunisian film, Ben Hania insists this story could have occurred anywhere, and regularly does.



Looking ahead to getting the film seen, the producers and director met distributors, festival representatives, broadcasters and Video on Demand platforms.



The writer-director has also released a pair of celebrated feature-length documentaries.



It also aims to support the growth of Qatar's film community.



Among the Syrian documentary projects tabled at Qumra this year, one that poses particular challenges to conventional film production and distribution mechanisms is "Al-Sahra".



Neither Haddad, Batal nor Atassi were able to attend Qumra, so the film was represented by its artistic adviser, Lebanese artist and filmmaker Rania Stephan.



Stephan notes all Bidayyat productions ask certain ethical questions. These documentaries are never simply personal narratives, so the filmmakers must consider how they position themselves vis-a-vis the writing of history.



Articulating all the layers of the film, the questions [it asks], positioning the two directors' points of the view ... the film's shape, length and tempo – all that must be done in the editing room.

...