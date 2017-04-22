Ghost in the Shell: Lost in translation

"I've been having glitches," Scarlett Johansson's part-human, mostly cyborg character remarks in "The Ghost in the Shell".



The result doesn't have the same eerie chill as the original, but preserving just a sliver of the hard edge to Oshii's film would still make "The Ghost in the Shell" more extreme than most any other of today's franchise hopefuls.



Casting Johansson in the lead role (earlier dubbed Major Motoko Kusanagi) in a quintessentially Japanese story makes for a perpetual disconnect "The Ghost in the Shell" can't resolve, though it tries to.



It's the supporting performances from the notably international cast that stand out, however, particularly Kitano, Batou, Pitt and Juliette Binoche, who plays the scientist who created the Major.



So if there is a next time, how about this: giving the Major a new, more authentic shell.



"Ghost in the Shell" is screening in Beirut-area cinemas.

