Love triangle undoes historical epic The Promise



The Armenian Genocide is a curiously unexplored moment in our modern history, cinematically speaking.



Despite the best of intentions, the film fails to properly explain and contextualize both what led to that disgraceful episode, which Turkey denies to this day, and why it escalated as it did. Instead, "The Promise" chooses to focus in on an unsympathetic love triangle that manages to trivialize the film overall.



While Michael is enjoying urban life and lusting after Ana, things are devolving around him.



It's unfair to be unsparingly critical of such an utterly sincere film that does contain some riveting action and acting and even might inspire some to learn more about this moment in history.



"The Promise" is screening in Beirut-area cinemas.

...