Unforgettable: A forgettable thriller

Right after the final line of "Unforgettable" was uttered, I felt a sudden stinging on the side of my face.



That peanut, I have to say, was the only unforgettable thing about "Unforgettable," an uneasy mishmash of a movie, in which apparent attempts at addressing serious social themes – there's a domestic violence subplot – dissolve into total camp.



Julia Banks (Dawson) is a woman trying to escape a troubled past.



Julia's attempts to bond with David's young daughter, Lily, are thwarted by his high-strung, resentful ex-wife, Tessa (Heigl). Although Tessa and David have been apart for a few years, Tessa cannot come to terms with the split, and seeing a woman move in with David sends her hurtling straight toward the deep end.

...