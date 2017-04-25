On the trail of poachers, in VR

As a filmmaker drawn to the most visceral forms of cinema, it was probably inevitable that Kathryn Bigelow's high-adrenaline curiosities would lead her to virtual reality.



Bigelow directed it with Imraan Ismail, a virtual reality veteran, and the two used the nascent, immersive medium to give a full sense of the dangers the 200 ragtag rangers face daily in guarding the sprawling park, including its hundreds of perishing elephants, from the constant plundering of poachers and gunmen.



Even in its brief eight minutes, viewers of "The Protectors" will readily recognize the same cinematic command Bigelow brought to her Academy Award winner "The Hurt Locker" and her most recent film, the Osama bin Laden hunt thriller "Zero Dark Thirty".



Bigelow, 65, may be the most significant of the bunch because of her interest in getting as close as possible to her subjects and in combining storytelling with journalism.



Bigelow remains ambivalent about the potential of virtual reality.

