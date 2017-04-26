Elisabeth Moss is back as an oppressed woman

"The timing has been uncanny," says Margaret Atwood, marveling at how her 1985 novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," has been given renewed life as a TV series, and gained disturbing urgency.



The cast includes Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley, and stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred.



Offred is a career stretch for Moss, who remains best known as protofeminist copywriter Peggy Olson on the ad drama "Mad Men". Now 34, Moss further expanded her horizons during the "Handmaid's Tale" shoot in Toronto, adopting the role of producer.



It posed an acting challenge for Moss, one Offred's creator, Atwood, calls "pretty difficult".



Moss looks forward to a hoped-for second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" as unfolding real life seems to reinforce its power as a cautionary tale.

...