Sex, lies and physics: Genius drama is Einstein tell-all

Yes, check again for Albert Einstein, who in National Geographic's miniseries "Genius" comes across as a full-blooded, hot-blooded figure who lived by his own rules, both scientific and domestic.



Co-starring Geoffrey Rush as the mature physicist and Johnny Flynn as the youthful one, the 10-part series also places Einstein firmly in a 20th-century world engulfed by political chaos and war.



Produced by Ron Howard, "Genius," which debuted Tuesday, is both entertaining and intelligent, as befits a drama that's based on Walter Isaacson's acclaimed 2007 biography, "Einstein: His Life and Universe," and is the Nat Geo channel's first scripted series.



"Genius" hopscotches through time as it follows Einstein flailing as an unconventional student; a young lover and imperfect husband and parent; a Jew clashing with the German scientific establishment; and as the conflicted father of the atomic age.

...