Baalbeck festival lineup set to please

From classical compositions to '80s rock'n'roll, this year's Baalbeck International Festival offers Lebanese music lovers a chance to hear both lifelong favorites and new types of music.



Lebanese Nights, the festival's opening performance, has traditionally showcased Lebanese artists, and this year is no exception.



The third weekend of the festival, Saturday July 22, will bring Ibrahim Maalouf back to the stage. It will be the trumpeter-composer's third time performing at the festival, where he has impressed listeners with his unmatched talent and unique compositions incorporating Arabic music styles, quarter tones and all.



The festival says Maalouf has promised a special show conceived specifically for Baalbeck.



On July 30, the festival will continue with Trio Wanderer, one of the world's foremost chamber ensembles with over 20 albums released.



The performance is a must-see for classical music lovers, as the trio's music is acclaimed for its sensitive style and technical mastery.

