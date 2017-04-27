Soviet avant-garde art collection comes to Moscow

Over the years, the painting has become one of the most renowned images of the artistic ferment that bubbled under the strictures of Soviet social realism, but until recently, anyone who wanted to see it had to travel to an isolated, gritty city in Uzbekistan's desert.



This month, more than 200 paintings from the Savitsky State Art Museum of Karakalpakstan went on display at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, a traveling exhibition from the gallery regarded as having the world's second-best collection of Soviet avant-garde art.



By the early 1930s, authorities decreed that art must express Soviet ideals and be comprehensible to the average worker.



Savitsky began collecting as much of the "unofficial" Soviet art as he could, reportedly filling train sleeping compartments with paintings to bring them to Nukus, some 2,000 kilometers from Moscow.

