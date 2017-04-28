Through the lens of a winner

Winning a major photography competition in your home country when you're still at photography school is a considerable achievement.



So it is for Elsn Lahoud, who was named winner of the fifth edition of the Byblos Bank Award for Photography at last year's Beirut Art Fair.



The prize for emerging Lebanese photographers in Lebanon includes a professional mentoring opportunity and an exhibition hosted by Byblos Bank. The institution's Ashrafieh headquarters is this week showcasing "Stereotyped," a series of 16 conceptual, still-life images.



The exhibition also features a triptych titled "Elsn tears up at 'Society's Funeral,'" which he explains was a "private and personal continuation for the series," in dialogue with and in response to the issues raised in the other images.



Lahoud won the 2016 award from more than 100 other contestants for his work titled "Military Reserve," a conceptual but documentary-driven series on the last group of young men drafted to the Lebanese Army before conscription was abolished.

