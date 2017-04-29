The Lost City of Z is mesmerizing

Modest and majestic at once, the films of James Gray patiently burrow their way into the souls of their characters and, maybe, into you.



While Fawcett's journey is grueling and frightful, he finds wonder in the jungle, not madness.



The jungle becomes Fawcett's compulsion, and, to the detriment of all else, he swells with ambition. It's a huge step up for the magnetic Hunnam, who nevertheless struggles to find much but wide-eyed idealism behind Fawcett's adventuring. More trips follow, as does World War I, but the tension that moves to the fore in "The Lost City of Z" is over the sacrifices necessitated by his dreams.



Like Gray's early films, "The Lost City of Z" may leave some thirsting for more swashbuckling adventure, but if you let the ebb and flow of the Fawcetts' lives drift over you, the movie is a wellspring.

