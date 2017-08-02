Ancient statue unearthed at Cambodia’s Angkor complex

Archaeologists have unearthed a centuries-old statue that is believed to have once stood guard over an ancient hospital at Cambodia's world-famous Angkor temple complex.



The new find is the most significant statue discovery at Angkor since two giant Buddha carvings were unearthed in 2011, he added.



Cambodian archaeologists and experts from Singapore's Institute of Southeast Asian Studies found the statue buried 40 centimeters underground during an excavation of an Angkor-era hospital built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII.



During French colonial rule and the brutal Khmer Rouge regime (1975-79) many of Cambodia's most priceless statues and archaeological treasures were looted, including those from Angkor.

