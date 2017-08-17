Reviving independent art in south Lebanon

Tiro Association for Arts recently unveiled the programs for two festivals, the second edition of Lebanon International Theatre Festival and the Lebanon International Short Film Festival, now in its fourth edition.



The opening will be staged in Nabatieh's Cinema Stars cinema, with a performance of "Je Viens de Lion" by Swiss performer Emmanuel Dorand, who will also give a workshop.



Left derelict since 1989 and the end of the Lebanese civil war, Cinema Stars just reopened in 2016 as a TAA arts center, but its future is uncertain.



Cinema Stars opened in 1972, a few years before the civil war started.



Istanbouli notes this is an issue throughout south Lebanon, where at least 20 cinemas have closed in the past 30 years.



The Lebanon International Short-Films Festival will take place between 8-12 Dec, in Tripoli, Trye and Nabatieh and will coincide with the opening of their latest renovated venue, Tyre's Cinema Rivoli, which has been idle since 1989 .



In the coming years, TAA hope to expand their activities to more cities across the country and also to preserve Lebanon's historic theatres and cinemas for future generations of film lovers.

...