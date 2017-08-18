Two families recall their Haifa house

Highlighting a true and ongoing story from the Palestinian diaspora, the play "36 Abbas Street, Haifa" dramatizes an incident witnessed by Palestinian playwright and actor Raeda Taha. In close collaboration with director Junaid Sareiddeen, this one-woman show tells the story of the Abu Ghaida family, who were forced to leave their home in 1948 during the Israeli invasion, and the Rafi family, who wish to return the very same house to its rightful owners.



The play gazes deep into memory, defiance and the faith needed to withstand the loss of identity which, as Taha says, many Palestinians only now speak about in a personal, non-political way.



Taha spent over a year conducting interviews with the two families, in order to get every aspect of the story as accurate as possible, spending several months in Haifa to perfect the accent.



While "36 Abbas Street, Haifa" is not the first play to explore the Palestinian condition, Taha believes the personal connection makes it unique.

...