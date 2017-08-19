Destroy it, then run for your life

Sursock Museum's Twin Galleries is nowadays staging a two-piece exhibition of recent work by Damascus-born Hrair Sarkissian. "Homesick" is an exercise in counterpoint, with each of the two halves of the gallery devoted to a single two-channel video piece. Exhibition signage suggests visitors enter the show through the well-lit Twin Gallery II, where Sarkissian's 2014 installation "Homesick" has been hung on adjacent walls of the white cube.



Facing the gallery entrance, the silent video shows a highly detailed concrete model of a four-storey walk-up.



Across the hall, Twin Gallery I has been left dark for Sarkissian's 2016 video installation "Horizon". It too consists of two video monitors – one wall-mounted, the other on the floor a meter or so in front of it.



The wall video recreates an establishing shot used in untold numbers of feature films since someone figured out how to fix a camera to an airplane wing or, as here, a drone. The perspective of the floor video adds visual depth to the piece but – other than piquing curiosity about whether the speedboat's wake will appear on the floor monitor at the same time as the wall monitor – it adds little.

...