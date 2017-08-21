Michael Moore: Winning with humor

Moore has been taking his unhappiness to the streets and promises more.



While Moore's nightly 90-minute onstage tirade puts his disdain for the president front and center, he also tackles other hot-button topics, such as the Flint water crisis and race relations.



Moore directed and produced "Fahrenheit 9/11," a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush, and "Sicko," which examines health care in the United States.



With Republicans currently in control of the House, Senate and White House, Moore said Democrats may be in "bad shape" but they still can fight against the man in the Oval Office.



Moore, who correctly predicted that Trump would beat Hillary Clinton last November, doesn't believe Trump will be forced to cut short his presidency.

