‘Polka dot queen’ Kusama to open museum in Tokyo

World famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known as "the queen of polka dots," will open a museum exhibiting her works in Tokyo in October, an official said. Kusama, 88, is known for her use of vivid color in her works that often depict polka dots and spotted pumpkins.



The announcement comes after Kusama held two major exhibitions in Japan and the United States this year.



By the time Kusama returned to Japan in 1973, however, she was burned out and voluntarily checked into a psychiatric ward where she has lived ever since.

