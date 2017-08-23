Sharing the stories behind the photos

The talk was hosted by the recently opened Mar Mikhael venue AR_KA. It drew a curious audience, and the Lebanese-born photographer insisted on getting to know them before starting his talk, asking people to introduce themselves before he divulged the personal stories and experiences behind his career.



Antaki is recognized by some for a popular ongoing photo series titled "The Guardians". His talk stressed the importance of chance and coincidence in developing that series as well as his current projects in Lebanon.



Antaki proceeded to snap a hasty Polaroid photo of himself and, armed with 30 business cards, went to a design festival in Montreal.



It was while working on this series that Antaki photographed Lady Gaga.



While shooting a project in New York, Antaki took a photo of a Bangladeshi newsagent in a small kiosk, which kick-started "The Guardian" series.



Antaki covers empty windows of shops for rent with life-size prints from the series, trying to raise awareness about connecting with diverse people.



Antaki hopes to add to this series in Beirut. The photographer has started work on a new series called "Parenthesis," drawing on his family history and stories he's collecting about women in the '60s.

...