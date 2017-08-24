A fairy tale with a modern reading

Lebanese-Swedish artist Sara Badr Schmidt's new show addresses serious contemporary issues from a simple, childlike perspective.



Schmidt's installations touch on the violence, fear and conflict present in today's world, which Schmidt thought she'd left behind as her family moved around several times to escape Lebanon's Civil War.



Light boxes have been hung on the gallery walls, with photos of blue skies from six different areas of Beirut, selected for their proximity to each other and their different sectarian and communal identities.



The light boxes with words written on them and other aspects of this installation restage ideas first developed in "Borderless," a 2012 exhibition of the artist's work that has since been featured in several countries.



Schmidt said her next project will be a further elaboration of her current work, intending to combine the "Princess and the Pea" installation with five sky images from "Borderless," as a more international commentary on terrorism and other sociopolitical issues.

...