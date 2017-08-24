Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’ disturbing, beautiful

"The Beguiled" is a strange and uncomfortable film in both of its iterations. Sofia Coppola's take is more nuanced than the 1971 original, with deeper insight into the ladies of Ms. Farnsworth's seminary and perhaps not enough into the wounded soldier who disrupts their lives.



The story is set in Virginia in 1864 . Despite the war raging right outside her property, Ms. Farnsworth (Nicole Kidman) has continued to run her Seminary for Young Ladies, with a single teacher, Edwina (Kirsten Dunst) and five students.



Clint Eastwood plays the handsome soldier in the 1971 film, and flashbacks show that he's a shifty guy from the start.



Nevertheless, Coppola creates a portrait of the repressed, isolated lives of women and girls during wartime – even if the only overt signs of battle here are faraway explosions and the occasional cavalry coming by.



The performances are engrossing, particularly Kidman's.

...