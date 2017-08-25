Stories of love and betrayal in a modernist house

Roy Dib's "The Beach House" is a film about a conversation, set around a dinner party and hosted by the daughters of an expired Lebanese intellectual.



The men are friends from Rayya's university days and she hasn't seen them in a decade.



The film's gone on to find a life in several overseas festivals, the next stop being Sydney's Lebanese Film Festival, on Sept. 1 .



The house that serves as the film's location was, in fact, designed and built by Iraqi architect Rifaat Chadirji (b. 1926) in the north Lebanon village of Halet – a fact important enough to warrant mentioning both in the film and in the accompanying production notes.



For all these exertions, the film isn't particularly interested in showing the architecture or the art.



Exterior sequences at the start and end of the film were all photographed at nighttime.



The film veers toward silliness in the final act, when the characters are made to leave Chadirji's house.

