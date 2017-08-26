War, blood, flowers and other myths

"Let's Talk About Red," an interactive installation by emerging artist Mohamad Kanaan, is the featured work of Beirut Art Residency's annual August Show. BAR launched two years ago as a space where international artists wanting to explore the region could connect with local artists. Each two-month residency usually has three or four artists living, working and exhibiting together at once.



Rizkallah said a jury selected Kanaan from some 80 applicants.



Kanaan sees this work as raising questions about the relationship between blood, death, land and myth.



After the August Show, Kanaan will be attending another residency in Mexico, where he will exhibit a new interactive installation with art residency program Casa Wabi.

...