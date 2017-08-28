A one-night stand: Gaza’s first proper cinema in decades

For the first time in more than 30 years, several hundred Gaza residents went to the cinema Saturday evening, for one night only.



Hamas has ruled Gaza for 10 years and there are currently no functioning cinemas in the Palestinian territory where 2 million people live in cramped conditions under an Israeli blockade.



Audience member Jawdat Abu Ramadan said he wanted to see a permanent cinema in Gaza.



There was a fire at one cinema in 1987 which was widely thought to have been the work of Islamists who consider cinema ungodly.



Gaza is still recovering from the last of three wars with Israel in 2014, when more than 2,000 Palestinians were killed and much of the strip was devastated.

