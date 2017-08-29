Challenging social taboos with art at ‘Radical’

These social-taboo challenging works are the norm at the aptly named "Radical" art exhibition, now up on Damascus Road at the Institut francais (If) gallery.



This show aims at loosening peoples' tongues, allowing artists to express themselves and explore notions of gender, identity, self-annihilation, free will and urbanization.



Organized by the Lebanese artist collective Haven for Artists in collaboration with If, the exhibition weaves performances from young musicians with exhibitions of work by photographers, painters and filmmakers from Lebanon and around the world.



Kastoun is exhibiting a large painting of a masked figure gazing over an intertwining maze, paired with a poem from Jorge Luis Borges.



The scope of "Radical" compelled organizers to try to bring new interpretations to older artistic forms and to introduce audiences to contemporary forms of expression.



The exhibition has been split into stages.



By the time it's done, the groundbreaking 10-day event will have offered its artists an opportunity to display pieces never before seen in Lebanon, addressing issues and taboos from which most steer clear.

...